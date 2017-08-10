5 Tried And Tested Ways To Treat Constipation In Children
Constipation is an extremely common problem in kids. If your child is suffering from constipation, here are five tried and tested methods to treat it!
HIGHLIGHTS
- Give your child a high fiber diet with plenty of fluids.
- Apply a warm, moist cloth to the anus to stimulate a bowel movement.
- Use a stool softener to help clear the bowels, they are completely safe.
Some symptoms of constipation include painful bowel movements, stomach pain, bloating, bleeding with bowel movements, or soiling accidents. It is important to not mistake constipation for diarrhea. Basically, a large stool is formed and stuck in your child's rectum, and somewhat liquid stool gets passed around it. If your child is suffering from constipation, here are five tried and tested methods to treat it:
1. Give your child a high fiber diet with plenty of fluids. This includes plenty of fruits and vegetables, whole grain breads, high-fiber cereals, and beans and legumes. It important to make sure that your child is getting enough fluids, because a high-fiber diet without enough fluids can make matters worse. Add fruit juices like apple, pear and prune juice to help.
2. Establish a regular 'toilet time'. Making a routine to go to the toilet morning around the same time helps streamline the system. You can ask them to try going to the toilet after every meal/snack as well. Try developing a regular meal schedule as well.
3. To stimulate a bowel movement, dip a cotton-tipped swab into a small amount of Vaseline ointment, and gently insert it through the anus, then promptly remove it. You may use a glycerin suppository for the same, as it will give better results.
4. Use a stool softener to help clear the bowels. They are safe to use, but discuss the appropriate dose with your pediatrician first.
5. To help rectal pain, try giving your child a warm bath, preferably in a tub. The warm water will help relax the muscles and help pass the stool. You can also try adding in about two tablespoons of baking soda into the bath water. Follow this up by applying a warm, moist cloth to the anus to stimulate a bowel movement.
Remember, enemas are painful and should only be used as a last resort for your child. They are painful and discomforting, so consult with your pediatrician before going down this route.
