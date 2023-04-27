Signs & Reasons Why Your Kid May Be Allergic To Milk & Healthy Alternatives
Severe wheezing, vomiting, and hives are examples of symptoms that can appear suddenly between seconds to hours if your kid has a milk allergy.
There are many plant-based alternatives for milk that can help in the development of your kid
A lactose intolerance is not the same as a milk allergy. Bloating, gas, and diarrhoea are just a few of the signs and symptoms of lactose intolerance, which only affects the digestive tract. Your child's immune system reacts negatively to the milk protein if they have a milk allergy.
Our immune systems often fight against invaders like germs or viruses, but occasionally the body's defences misjudge an innocuous material as dangerous, like milk's proteins. The immune system attacks the food with antibodies in an effort to defend the body. Let's understand what causes milk allergy, its signs, and kids and whether there are any alternatives.
Is your child allergic to milk?
The most common reason for milk allergies is when the body mistakenly views the proteins in milk as being dangerous. Histamine, a substance that causes symptoms like coughing, wheezing, and hives, is released by the body as a form of self-defence.
A mother's breast milk will contain the milk protein if she drinks cow's milk. Whether a child reacts slowly to milk or quickly depends on the symptoms of a milk allergy that the kid experiences. The slower reaction is more typical, and the symptoms gradually appear.
Wheezing, diarrhoea that frequently has blood streaks, rashes that resemble flare-ups of dermatitis, and poor growth are symptoms that develop gradually over several hours or even days. Severe wheezing, vomiting, and hives are examples of symptoms that can appear suddenly between seconds to hours.
Get a diagnosis from your paediatrician or an allergist if you believe your child is allergic to milk, dairy products, or any other food. Usually, all we need to identify an allergy is the reaction's history. However, some of these meals can be verified with blood tests
Are there any healthy alternatives?
The paediatrician would probably advise the mother to stop nursing and take calcium and vitamin D supplements instead of milk products. Paediatricians may advise soy-based formula for babies who are fed formula.
These formulations include vitamins, minerals, and soybean proteins. About half of the infants with milk allergies benefit from the switch to soy formula. Paediatricians advise using hypoallergenic formulas for infants who still react to milk proteins. In total, there are two.
For kids that are old enough to consume plant-based alternatives might be suggested to do so. A child with a milk allergy might not be able to drink milk, but if they are not allergic to any of these other foods, they can drink fortified soy milk, rice milk, oat milk or flax milk, almond or cashew milk, and coconut milk.
A kid with a milk allergy can only be treated by avoiding all milk and meals that contain milk products. Milk or processed milk products are found in many processed meals and restaurant items. Additionally, you will need to alter your meal preparation and shopping habits.
Learning how to read labels and becoming familiar with items that contain milk or dairy products is the first step. If you are unsure about the ingredients it is encouraged to always ask. Your child can still indulge in some kid-friendly foods while maintaining a balanced diet.
Protein, calcium, vitamin D, riboflavin, and protein are the primary nutrients in milk. Taking supplements and/or consuming meals high in these nutrients is considered vital. Milk, poultry, pork, fish, beans, nuts, and seeds all contain a lot of protein.
Inquire about calcium and vitamin D supplements with your child's doctor. Meat and eggs, whole grain or enriched cereals, and dark green leafy vegetables are all excellent sources of riboflavin. Nowadays, calcium and vitamin D are added to a wide variety of meals, including bread and orange juice.
Incorporating plant-based milk, and eating a diet rich in protein, calcium, and other nutrients can help bridge the gap in nutrient intake reduced by eliminating milk and/or dairy. Once your child is old enough, you are encouraged to inform them about their allergy so they can learn to manage it as well.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
