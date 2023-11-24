Obesity Can Increase Prostrate Cancer Risk; These Strategies Can Lower Your Risk
Here we discuss some strategies that can reduce your risk of prostrate cancer that may have increased due to obesity.
Obesity has been linked to an increased risk of prostate cancer. Studies have shown that obese men have a higher chance of developing aggressive forms of prostate cancer and are more likely to experience recurrence after treatment.
Prevention of prostate cancer is generally challenging, as many risk factors such as age, race, and family history are beyond individual control. However, maintaining a healthy weight through regular exercise and a balanced diet can help reduce the risk of both obesity and prostate cancer.
Studies have suggested that a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins may lower the risk of developing prostate cancer. Additionally, regular physical activity, such as brisk walking or jogging, has been associated with a decreased risk of prostate cancer. Continue reading as we discuss some strategies that can reduce your risk of prostrate cancer that may have increased due to obesity.
These strategies will help reduce your risk of prostrate cancer and improve your health:
1. Maintain a healthy weight
Aim to achieve and maintain a healthy body weight through regular physical activity and a balanced diet. This can help reduce the risk of obesity-related prostate cancer.
2. Engage in regular exercise
Be physically active for at least 150 minutes per week, or 30 minutes a day, most days of the week. Incorporate a variety of exercises such as brisk walking, cycling, or swimming to help lower the risk of obesity and prostate cancer.
3. Eat a nutritious diet
Consume a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Limit the intake of processed foods, sugary beverages, and red or processed meats, as these may increase the risk of obesity and prostate cancer.
4. Watch portion sizes
Be mindful of portion sizes and avoid overeating. This can help control calorie intake and maintain a healthy weight.
5. Limit alcohol consumption
Moderate or limit alcohol intake to reduce the risk of obesity-related prostate cancer. High intake of alcohol can increase your risk of various other diseases as well.
6. Quit smoking
If you smoke, seek help to quit smoking as it is associated with an increased risk of prostate cancer. Quitting smoking can also improve overall health.
7. Stay hydrated
Drink plenty of water throughout the day to maintain proper hydration and support overall health. You are encouraged to consume 2-3 litres of water daily.
8. Get regular check-ups
Visit your healthcare provider regularly for check-ups and screenings. Early detection and treatment of prostate cancer can improve outcomes.
9. Manage stress levels
Chronic stress may contribute to weight gain and obesity. Find healthy ways to manage stress, such as regular exercise, meditation, or engaging in hobbies.
10. Be aware of family history
If you have a family history of prostate cancer, discuss it with your healthcare provider to determine appropriate screening guidelines and proactive measures to lower the risk.
Remember, these strategies should be used as general recommendations, and consulting with a healthcare professional for personalised advice is always recommended.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information.
