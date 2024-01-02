Motherhood With Ovarian Cancer: Understanding The Symptoms, Challenges And The Impact On Mental Health
Ovarian cancer, notorious for its subtle symptoms and late-stage detection, poses a significant threat to a woman's reproductive health.
Motherhood is an extraordinary and cherished journey that countless women aspire to undertake. However, for those confronted with the harrowing diagnosis of ovarian cancer, the dream of conceiving and bearing a child intertwines with a unique set of challenges. Navigating the delicate path from bump to beyond demands resilience, determination, and a comprehensive understanding of the intersection between ovarian cancer and fertility.
In the contemporary landscape, the diagnosis of malignancies during pregnancy is on the rise. Despite occurring globally, the number remains limited, hindering the establishment of proper treatment standards. Ovarian cancer, notorious for its subtle symptoms and late-stage detection, poses a significant threat to a woman's reproductive health. The ovaries, integral components of the female reproductive system, are often compromised during treatment, leaving women grappling with the dual challenges of survival and fertility preservation.
Chemotherapy, a standard treatment for ovarian cancer, can have detrimental effects on the ovaries, leading to reduced egg reserves and compromised fertility. Surgical interventions, such as oophorectomy, exacerbate these challenges by removing one or both ovaries. Consequently, the road to motherhood for ovarian cancer survivors may appear fraught with insurmountable obstacles.
Understanding the symptoms: a delicate diagnosis during pregnancy:
Diagnostics commence with anamnesis and clinical examination, rendered more challenging during pregnancy but not without possibilities. Symptoms of ovarian cancer in pregnant women mirror those in non-pregnant women but are easily attributed to physiological changes during pregnancy. Fatigue, anaemia, nausea, vomiting, increased abdominal circumference, constipation, shortness of breath, or urinary symptoms can be misconstrued as pregnancy-related, leading to delayed diagnosis. Emergency abdominal events are also common during pregnancy, necessitating astute attention during antenatal physical examinations.
Fertility preservation options: nurturing hope amidst challenges:
The delay in planning pregnancy at a later reproductive age has contributed to the rising number of pregnant women affected by cancer. Despite formidable challenges, medical science has advanced, opening doors to various fertility preservation options. Women diagnosed with ovarian cancer can explore techniques such as egg freezing, embryo freezing, and ovarian tissue preservation before initiating cancer treatment. These methods empower women to safeguard their reproductive potential, providing a glimmer of hope amidst the daunting reality of cancer treatment.
Egg freezing, in particular, has emerged as a revolutionary technique, allowing women to preserve their eggs for future use. This not only offers a sense of control over one's reproductive destiny but also serves as a beacon of hope for a life beyond cancer - a life that includes the possibility of motherhood.
Emotional resilience: the silent strength:
The emotional toll of an ovarian cancer diagnosis cannot be overstated, particularly when coupled with the profound desire for motherhood. Coping with the fear of infertility, the uncertainty of treatment outcomes and the emotional rollercoaster that accompanies a cancer diagnosis requires a reservoir of inner strength.
Support systems, both professional and personal, play a pivotal role in bolstering emotional resilience. Psychosocial support, counselling, and peer networks provide avenues for women to share experiences, exchange coping strategies, and find solace in the company of those who have walked a similar path. Recognizing and addressing the emotional aspect of the journey is integral to overcoming the challenges of ovarian cancer and pursuing the dream of motherhood.
Empowering advocacy and awareness: shaping a compassionate future:
Beyond individual journeys, there is a pressing need for advocacy and awareness surrounding the intersection of ovarian cancer and fertility. Healthcare professionals, policymakers, and the broader community must collaborate to ensure that fertility preservation options are not only accessible but also integrated into the comprehensive care of women diagnosed with ovarian cancer.
Public awareness campaigns can dispel myths, reduce stigma, and foster a more compassionate understanding of the unique challenges faced by ovarian cancer survivors. By shedding light on the connection between ovarian cancer and fertility, we empower women to make informed decisions about their reproductive health and encourage proactive conversations with healthcare providers.
(Dr. R. Sankaranarayanan - Director, Preventive Oncology, Karkinos Healthcare)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
