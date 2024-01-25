Watch Out For These Risk Factors For Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis is a medical condition characterised by weakened and brittle bones. It occurs when the body loses too much bone, makes too little bone, or both. As a result, the bones become more porous and fragile, increasing the risk of fractures. Several risk factors can increase the likelihood of developing osteoporosis, keep reading as we list some risk factors to look out for.
10 Factors that can increase risk of osteoporosis:
1. Poor gut health
A healthy gut is crucial for the absorption of nutrients, including calcium, which is necessary for strong bones. Imbalances in gut microbiota or conditions like leaky gut syndrome can hinder calcium absorption and increase the risk of osteoporosis. To improve gut health, consume a balanced diet rich in fibre, probiotics, and fermented foods.
2. Vitamin K deficiency
Vitamin K plays a vital role in regulating calcium metabolism and bone health. Insufficient intake of vitamin K can lead to reduced bone density. Incorporate foods like leafy green vegetables, fermented soy, and liver into your diet to boost vitamin K levels.
3. Sedentary lifestyle
Lack of physical activity and prolonged periods of sitting can weaken bones. Regular weight-bearing exercises such as walking, jogging, dancing, or lifting weights are beneficial for bone health. Aim for at least 30 minutes of exercise most days of the week.
4. High salt intake
Excessive salt consumption can cause calcium loss through urine. Limit your intake of processed and packaged foods, which are typically high in sodium, and opt for fresh, whole foods instead.
5. Excessive alcohol consumption
Heavy alcohol consumption can impair calcium absorption and decrease bone density. Limit your alcohol intake to moderate levels (up to one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men).
6. Low vitamin D levels
Vitamin D is essential for calcium absorption and bone health. Inadequate sun exposure, age, and certain health conditions can lead to vitamin D deficiency. Get your vitamin D levels checked regularly and consider taking supplements if necessary, especially if you have limited sun exposure.
7. Smoking
Smoking can interfere with calcium absorption, decrease oestrogen levels (important for bone health in women), and impair blood supply to bones. Quitting smoking is crucial for overall health and bone strength.
8. Use of certain medications
Long-term use of certain medications (e.g., corticosteroids, aromatase inhibitors for breast cancer, anticonvulsants) can increase the risk of osteoporosis. If you are on any medications that may affect bone health, consult your doctor for alternative options or additional preventive measures.
9. Low body weight or eating disorders
Being underweight or having eating disorders like anorexia nervosa or bulimia can lead to reduced bone density. Maintain a healthy weight through a balanced diet and regular exercise, and seek professional help if you have an eating disorder.
10. Chronic inflammation
Chronic inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, or Crohn's disease can contribute to bone loss. Managing inflammation through appropriate medical treatment, a healthy diet, and regular exercise can help protect against osteoporosis.
Remember, if you have any concerns about osteoporosis or any other health conditions, it's always best to consult with a healthcare professional for personalised advice and guidance specific to your situation.
