Rheumatoid Arthritis: Useful Tips To Make Travelling Easier And More Comfortable For People With RA
Travelling with rheumatoid arthritis can be tiring and hard. Follow these effective tips to make your journey easier and more comfrotable.
Rheumatoid arthritis can cause pain and stiffness in joints, making travelling uncomfortable
In rheumatoid arthritis, the tissue lining your joints along both sides of the body is attacked by your immune system. It might also have an impact on other bodily parts. The precise reason is not known. Changes in lifestyle, medication, surgery, nutritional therapy, physical therapy, and occupational therapy are all possible forms of treatment.
Smaller joints, especially those that connect your fingers to your hands and your toes to your feet, are typically the first to be affected by early rheumatoid arthritis. As the illness worsens, the wrists, knees, ankles, elbows, hips, and shoulders frequently begin to exhibit symptoms.
All of these symptoms can make travelling a strenuous task. In fact, travelling might even worsen your symptoms. However, travelling can be unavoidable and necessary at times. Continue reading this article as we share a guide to having a comfortable journey for people with rheumatoid arthritis.
Travelling tips for people with rheumatoid arthritis:
1. Talk to your doctor
Four to six weeks prior to your vacation, schedule an appointment with your doctor. Discuss with them your travel plans, any necessary vaccines, and any other unique health issues. For instance, there are some nations where you have a higher risk of contracting tuberculosis, which could be dangerous if you're using certain RA drugs.
2. Do adequate research beforehand
Look into the medical facilities available at your destination, especially if you're going abroad. Know who to contact and where to go if you require medical attention. Additionally, find out what services, such as emergency transport, your insurance provider will cover. Limited coverage for abroad medical emergencies is also offered by some credit cards.
3. Take breaks from sitting
Long periods of sitting can make your joints uncomfortable and tight. Every few hours or more regularly, getting up to move around can assist with these sensations. Deep vein thrombosis, a blood clot in your legs, can be avoided by getting up regularly. Deep vein thrombosis is likely to be more common in people with RA than in the general population.
4. Book an aisle seat when on a flight
Since you won't have to ask others sitting next to you to move, choosing an aisle seat makes it simpler to frequently get up from your seat. Alternatively, you can pay a charge to reserve a seat with more legroom on most carriers.
5. Take adequate medication with you
Never take less medication than you believe you will require. If you're travelling by air, split this between two bags in case you drop or misplace one. Bring a prescription from a doctor to show security officers if you take shots so they won't worry about your needles.
6. Stretch
Before taking off, you might want to do some mild stretching or simple exercises to assist you to feel less stiff as you sit in the air. Keep to the workouts you are most comfortable with. These stretching exercises can help reduce pain as well as stiffness which may often be caused by travelling.
Keep these pointers in mind when travelling next time, to have a fun and commutable journey.
