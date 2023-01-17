Joint Pain: 6 Winter Foods That Will Reduce Joint Pain And Stiffness
By consuming these foods, you may help your body and reduce joint swelling.
The winter weather can lead to joint pain and stiffness
Our daily lives now include dealing with joint discomfort, which is a prevalent ailment. It can happen at any time of year, but many people feel that it seems to get worse more frequently in colder temperatures. During the winter, people may have joint stiffness and excruciating discomfort that limits limb movement. It is yet unclear whether a drop in temperature causes joint discomfort to worsen, and additional research is required.
Many people believe that appropriate medical attention, a healthy diet, and lifestyle changes can all work together to deal with this. There are a few strategies and recommendations that arthritis patients can use to enhance their quality of life and daily functioning throughout the winter.
While there is no known diet that would cure arthritis or other joint-related conditions, several foods have been demonstrated to reduce inflammation, strengthen bones, and improve overall health. By consuming these foods, you may help your body and reduce joint swelling.
Here are 6 winter foods that will help reduce joint pain and stiffness:
1. Green tea
Antioxidants including polyphenols, minerals, and vitamins are abundant in green tea. It may aid in lowering internal inflammation and reducing cartilage deterioration. Additionally, it includes an antioxidant known as epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG), which may prevent the development of chemicals that lead to joint damage in rheumatoid arthritis sufferers (RA).
2. Olive oil
Give up your vegetable, sunflower, and peanut oils because they can all cause inflammation. Instead, use a few teaspoons of olive oil to prepare salad dressings and for cooking. Choose the less processed extra virgin variety instead. Olive oil is an unsaturated "good" fat that is frequently related to the Mediterranean diet. It's yet more place to get Omega-3.
3. Garlic
Every recipe uses garlic, whether it's soup, sausages, or curries. Diallyl disulfide, an anti-inflammatory substance, is found in onions and other root vegetables. This may lessen the impact of cytokines as well as alleviate pain.
4. Beans and lentils
Lentils and beans are well-known for their nutritional value. They are a great source of fibre, protein, and other minerals. They also have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. Soybeans, pinto beans, chickpeas, lentils, and black beans are all excellent sources of anthocyanins, a special flavonoid that lowers inflammation.
5. Whole grains
According to research, the proteins in refined grains (such as white bread, white rice, and ordinary pasta) may cause the body to become inflammatory. Whole grains with a high fibre content, however, aid in the production of fatty acids that are known to reduce inflammation. So, continue to consume whole grains.
6. Dark chocolate
The anti-inflammatory benefits of chocolate. Antioxidants included in cocoa, the primary component of chocolate, help fight against a genetic propensity for insulin resistance and inflammation. The anti-inflammatory impact of chocolate increases with the amount of cocoa it contains. So keep in mind that chocolate can be high in fat and sugar, so indulge only occasionally. If you must indulge, pick chocolate with at least 70% cocoa content.
Add these foods to your daily diet to fight joint pain and stiffness caused by the winter weather.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
FEATURED VIDEO OF THE DAY
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.