Bones: Yoga Asanas To Help Prevent And Manage Osteoporosis
Yoga can help prevent and manage osteoporosis. Read on as we share yoga poses that will help boost your bone health.
Vrikshasana helps improve balance and strengthens the legs and feet
Osteoporosis is a bone disease that makes bones weak, brittle, and prone to fractures. This condition is more common in women than men, especially after menopause. While there is no cure for osteoporosis, the risk of developing it can be reduced with regular physical activity, a balanced diet, and certain lifestyle modifications. Yoga is one type of physical activity that can be highly beneficial for people with, or at risk of, osteoporosis.
Yoga practices, such as weight-bearing and balance exercises, can stimulate bone growth, increase bone density and strength, and improve balance and posture. Weight-bearing poses put stress on bones, which helps to build new bone cells and strengthen existing ones. These poses also stimulate the production of hormones, such as estrogen and testosterone, which are necessary for strong bones.
Additionally, yoga offers relaxation techniques, such as meditation and breathing exercises, which can help to reduce stress and alleviate chronic pain associated with osteoporosis. Stress can contribute to bone loss, and pain can limit physical activity, which is important for bone health. Therefore, yoga can provide a holistic approach to managing osteoporosis.
It is important to note that not all yoga poses are suitable for people with osteoporosis, and modifications or adaptations may be necessary. It is recommended to consult with a certified yoga instructor who has experience working with individuals with osteoporosis before beginning a yoga practice. In this article, we share yoga poses that will help boost your bone health.
Yoga asanas that can help prevent and manage osteoporosis:
1. Trikonasana
This pose strengthens the legs, hips, back, and chest, and improves balance and flexibility. It stretches and strengthens the legs and improves circulation.
- Looking straight ahead and comfortably spaced apart on a level surface
- Your right foot should now be facing outside with the heel pointed inward
- The heels ought to be parallel to one another
- Take a deep breath in and bend your torso to the right at the hip while straightening your left arm While you wait, you can put your right hand anywhere you feel comfortable, such as your ankle, shin, or even the mat
- You can look up at your left palm if it's comfortable for you while keeping your head in line with your torso
- Allow the body to unwind a little bit more with each breath and repeat 10 times on each side
2. Setu Bandhasana
This pose strengthens the back, thighs, and buttocks, and improves spine flexibility. It also helps relieve stress and calm the mind.
- Put your feet firmly on the ground while lying down on your back with the knees bent
- Legs should remain hip-width apart at this point
- With the palms facing down, position your hands at your sides
- Inhale, then gently lift your hips off the floor while rolling your spine up
- Press your feet firmly into the ground
- To raise your hips higher, try to tighten your hips
- Return to your normal position after holding this position for 4–8 breaths
3. Utkatasana
This pose strengthens the thighs, hips, and calves, and improves balance and stability. It also strengthens the core muscles and improves posture.
- As the name suggests, you are required to squat in this position
- Squat as though you would sit in a chair
- At this point, raise your arms and keep them straight positing towards the ceiling
- Hold this position for 30 seconds and repeat 4-5 times minimum
4. Vrikshasana
This pose helps improve balance, strengthens the legs and feet, and improves hip mobility. It also strengthens the spine and stretches the inner thighs and chest.
- Stand straight
- Raise your arms the hold them straight toward the ceiling
- Now lift either one of your legs and place your feet on the other thigh
- You can rest your right foot on the left knee on the side or anywhere from that to the thigh
- Ideally, your foot should be as far up on your thigh as it can get
- Hold this position for 30 seconds and repeat 4-5 times minimum
5. Adho Mukha Svanasana
This pose strengthens the arms and legs and improves flexibility in the shoulders and hamstrings. It also helps relieve stress and anxiety and can improve digestion and blood flow.
- Lay flat on the ground facing the floor
- Slowly lift your torso and form a mountain-like structure with your body
- Your palms need to be farther apart and reaching outwards (in comparison to your shoulders)
- On the other hand, your feet need to be placed next to each other
- At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and feet
- Your face needs to be facing inwards and downwards, at the same angle as the arms
- Your body must form a triangle (your hands, hips, and feet being the corners)
- Hold this position for a few seconds and repeat 10 times at least
If you wish to practice these poses, it is important to have a healthcare provider monitor bone health and discuss any concerns about exercise with them.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
