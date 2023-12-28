10 Ayurvedic Remedies To Help Manage Arthritis In Winter
Below we discuss what Ayurvedic remedies can help manage arthritis in winter.
Massaging the affected joints with warm mustard oil can help reduce inflammation
Herbal Ayurvedic remedies refer to medicinal remedies derived from herbs and traditional Ayurvedic practices, which originate from ancient Indian medicine. These remedies are considered holistic in nature and aim to promote overall wellness and balance in the body.
Ayurvedic remedies typically involve a combination of herbs, minerals, and other natural ingredients. These remedies are designed to address specific health concerns and imbalances within the body and mind. These remedies often focus on treating the root cause of a health issue rather than just alleviating symptoms.
Herbal Ayurvedic remedies can be incredibly helpful in managing arthritis symptoms during winter. These remedies work by addressing the underlying imbalances in the body that contribute to arthritis, reducing inflammation, and providing nourishment to the joints. Read on as we discuss what Ayurvedic remedies can help manage arthritis in winter.
Here are 10 Ayurvedic remedies that can provide relief:
1. Turmeric
Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound known for its anti-inflammatory properties. Consuming turmeric in the form of turmeric milk or adding it to your meals can help reduce joint inflammation and pain.
2. Ginger
Ginger also possesses anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties that can provide relief from arthritis pain. You can add ginger to your food, drink ginger tea, or apply ginger oil topically to reduce joint discomfort.
3. Boswellia
Also known as Shallaki, Boswellia is a herb known for its ability to reduce inflammation in the joints. Taking Boswellia supplements or applying Boswellia oil to the affected area can help manage arthritis symptoms.
4. Ashwagandha
This adaptogenic herb helps reduce inflammation and provides nourishment to the joints. Consuming Ashwagandha supplements or adding Ashwagandha powder to warm milk can aid in arthritis management.
5. Guggul
Guggul is an Ayurvedic resin known for its anti-inflammatory properties. Taking guggul supplements or applying guggul oil topically can help alleviate arthritis pain and reduce inflammation.
6. Triphala
Triphala is a combination of three fruits, rich in antioxidants, that helps remove toxins from the body. Consuming Triphala powder in warm water can aid in gut health and reduce inflammation associated with arthritis.
7. Castor oil
Applying warm castor oil to the affected joints can provide pain relief and improve mobility. The oil penetrates deep into the joints, reducing inflammation and promoting healing.
8. Shallaki (Boswellia serrata) gum resin
Taking Shallaki supplements can help reduce joint swelling, pain, and stiffness associated with arthritis.
9. Ajwain
Ajwain seeds have analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties. Consuming a mixture of ajwain seeds, ginger, and jaggery in warm water can provide relief from arthritis pain.
10. Mustard oil
Massaging the affected joints with warm mustard oil can help improve circulation, reduce inflammation, and relieve arthritis pain.
To follow these remedies correctly, consult an Ayurvedic practitioner who can guide you with the appropriate dosage and usage. Remember that consistency and patience are key when using Ayurvedic remedies.
The benefits of following these remedies include reduced joint pain, improved joint flexibility, reduced inflammation, strengthened immune system, enhanced digestion, and overall well-being. Additionally, Ayurvedic remedies are natural, safe, and have minimal to no side effects when used correctly.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
