Home » Frequently asked Questions on Health » Why a negative HIV test does not rule out infection?

Why a negative HIV test does not rule out infection?

 Answered by:  Dr Anuj Sharma    |  World Health Organization,
Country Office for India,
New Delhi

Q: The ELISA test (screening test) and the Western blot (confirmatory test) are blood tests used to detect HIV antibodies. A negative test does not guarantee that a person is not infected. The above statment is from your web site . my question is that Why A negative test does not guarantee that a person is not infected ?

A:The usual tests for HIV testing look for the antibodies produced against the virus by the body. Since the immune system takes some time to do this, in the initial couple of months the test for these may be negative. This phase when the routine tests for HIV testing are negative is known as the `window phase`. There are diagnostic modalities (molecular methods - PCR, NASBA, etc) capable of detecting the infection in the window phase (in special cases) but these are quite expensive and are not used as a routine in all cases unless the screening tests are done first.

RELATED FAQ

back to faq 

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored

Tips To Help Manage Diabetes During The Festive Season

 

Home Remedies

Have Any Itchy Forehead? Here Are The Possible Causes And Effective Home Remedies
Have Any Itchy Forehead? Here Are The Possible Causes And Effective Home Remedies

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Can Exposure To Cannabis Alter Genetic Profile Of Sperms?

Do Not Miss On Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Higher Omega-3 Levels May Help Boost Cognitive Skills In Elderly

Women, Dancing Can Improve Your Daily Functioning At Old Age: Here's How

Parents, Do Not Worry! Obese Kids Are As Smart As Their Leaner Peers; Study

Here's Another Reason To Eat Leafy Greens: Keeps Fatty Liver At Bay

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES