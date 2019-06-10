Type 2 Diabetes: 8 Early Signs That You Must Take Seriously
Type 2 diabetes: Are you urinating frequently? Consider a blood test as it may be an early sign of type 2 diabetes. Here are other signs you need to watch out for.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Type 2 diabetes can cause frequent hunger pangs
- It may cause wounds to heal at a slower pace
- Chances of yeast infection might increase if you have type 2 diabetes
Diabetes is a common medical condition. There are two kinds of diabetes: Type 1 diabetes and Type 2 diabetes. Out of these two, Type 2 diabetes (also known as the adult onset diabetes) is a more common form of diabetes. Here, the body either resists the insulin or it's not able to produce insulin. Insulin is a hormone produced by your pancreas. It helps in regulating sugar movement in your cells. It plays a key role in body's metabolism.
Also read: This Protein-Rich Breakfast Is A Must For People With Type 2 Diabetes
Let us look at some of the early warning signs of type 2 diabetes:
1. Frequent urination: Type 2 diabetes result in a spike your blood sugar levels. Your kidneys will try to filter out this excess sugar from your blood. As a result, you might experience frequent urination (especially during night time). This may be an early sign of type 2 diabetes.
2. Increased thirst: Due to frequent urination, your body might face loss of water. This removal of excess sugar from blood by kidneys can lead to dehydration, which can make you feel more thirsty than usual.
3. Constantly feeling tired: Type 2 diabetes can impact your energy levels. Since the body cells are not able to receive enough energy, this might cause fatigue.
Also read: Want To Prevent Diabetes? This Is The Exercise You Need
4. Frequent hunger pangs: Your digestive system breaks down the sugar into glucose, which is a fuel for your body. Sufficient glucose is not transported from the bloodstream to the cells because of this. As a result, you are likely to feel hungry shortly after eating a fulfilling meal.
5. Blurry vision: Excess amount of sugar in your blood due to type 2 diabetes can affect tiny blood vessels in your eyes. Blurry vision might occur in both eyes. Don't ignore blurry vision, as it can also lead to permanent vision loss.
6. Wounds and cuts taking time to heal: Type 2 diabetes can affect blood circulation. As a result, your wounds might take weeks or months to heal. You might be prone to infection due to the wounds.
Also read: Here's How People With Diabetes Can Save Their Livers
7. Numbness or pain in hands or feet: Type 2 diabetes can lead to neuropathy. Since high blood sugar can impact blood circulation, your nerves might malfunction due to the same. As a result, you might feel numbness or sensation of tingling in feet or hands.
8. Itching and yeast infection: Excess blood sugar can result in formation of yeast and cause fungal infection. Yeast infections occur on moist areas like mouth, armpits. The infected areas are itchy in general, but you might also experience redness, soreness.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.