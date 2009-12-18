Home » Frequently asked Questions on Health » Will Unwanted 21 affect my baby?

Will Unwanted 21 affect my baby?

 Answered by:  Dr Chandra M Gulhati    |  Editor, MIMS,
New Delhi

Q: I am a 22 years old married woman and to prevent pregnancy I took Unwanted 21. But I conceived and got to know about it when I missed my period last moth. Will the pill affect the baby in any way?

A:Unwanted 21 (not to be confused with Unwanted 72) is an oral hormonal contraceptive (OC). OC failure is not uncommon. Evidence so far suggests that babies born to women on OCs do not suffer from any disorder. I hope you have discontinued the pill.

RELATED FAQ

back to faq 

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored

Tips To Help Manage Diabetes During The Festive Season

 

Home Remedies

Have Any Itchy Forehead? Here Are The Possible Causes And Effective Home Remedies
Have Any Itchy Forehead? Here Are The Possible Causes And Effective Home Remedies

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Parents, Do Not Worry! Obese Kids Are As Smart As Their Leaner Peers; Study

Here's Another Reason To Eat Leafy Greens: Keeps Fatty Liver At Bay

You Will Be Surprised With The Weight Loss Results Of This Strategy: Know More

Delhi Air Quality Becomes Very Poor Again After Slight Relief

Magnesium Helps Maintain Optimum Vitamin D Levels: Study

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES