Will Unwanted 21 affect my baby?

Answered by: Dr Chandra M Gulhati | Editor, MIMS,

New Delhi



Q: I am a 22 years old married woman and to prevent pregnancy I took Unwanted 21. But I conceived and got to know about it when I missed my period last moth. Will the pill affect the baby in any way?

A:Unwanted 21 (not to be confused with Unwanted 72) is an oral hormonal contraceptive (OC). OC failure is not uncommon. Evidence so far suggests that babies born to women on OCs do not suffer from any disorder. I hope you have discontinued the pill.