Which drugs are used for thinning blood?

Answered by: Dr Chandra M Gulhati | Editor, MIMS,

New Delhi



Q: What are the latest medicines for blood circulation and thinning for infarction in brain veins? Clopilet 75 mg for blood thinning and Trental 400 mg were used for blood circulations. Are they still used? Is there any medicine for brain cell activation?

A:There is no medicine proven to activate cells in the brain. For blood thinning, Aspirin in low dose (75-100 mg) daily and/or Clopdogrel 75 mg (Brand name: Noklot) or Ticlodipine (Brand name: Ticlop) is indicated.