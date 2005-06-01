Home » Frequently asked Questions on Health » Which drugs are used for thinning blood?

Which drugs are used for thinning blood?

 Answered by:  Dr Chandra M Gulhati    |  Editor, MIMS,
New Delhi

Q: What are the latest medicines for blood circulation and thinning for infarction in brain veins? Clopilet 75 mg for blood thinning and Trental 400 mg were used for blood circulations. Are they still used? Is there any medicine for brain cell activation?

A:There is no medicine proven to activate cells in the brain. For blood thinning, Aspirin in low dose (75-100 mg) daily and/or Clopdogrel 75 mg (Brand name: Noklot) or Ticlodipine (Brand name: Ticlop) is indicated.

RELATED FAQ

back to faq 

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored

Tips To Help Manage Diabetes During The Festive Season

 

Home Remedies

Have Any Itchy Forehead? Here Are The Possible Causes And Effective Home Remedies
Have Any Itchy Forehead? Here Are The Possible Causes And Effective Home Remedies

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Can Exposure To Cannabis Alter Genetic Profile Of Sperms?

Do Not Miss On Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Higher Omega-3 Levels May Help Boost Cognitive Skills In Elderly

Women, Dancing Can Improve Your Daily Functioning At Old Age: Here's How

Parents, Do Not Worry! Obese Kids Are As Smart As Their Leaner Peers; Study

Here's Another Reason To Eat Leafy Greens: Keeps Fatty Liver At Bay

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES