What is a calcified granuloma?

Answered by: Dr M Sumra | Neurologist,

Henry Ford Hospital,

Detroit, USA

Q: I am 40 years old and had a scan whose results say a high attenuation focal cerebral parenchymal lesion is seen in left parietal region. The findings suggest a calcified granuloma in the left parietal region. My question is what does it mean? Is there any treatment for this? If yes, what is it?

A:A granuloma represents a local area of tissue where there has been inflammation (in your case this is brain tissue on the left side of your brain). The fact that the granuloma you report is calcified suggests that it has been there for a while (on account of the fact that it takes time to lay down calcium). There are a number of irritants which can lead to granuloma formation, and with the information I have, it would not be possible for me to speculate on the cause here. A granuloma such as this could result in you experiencing no symptoms whatsoever, though if there were symptoms, they would depend on where exactly the granuloma was located. What I would suggest at this juncture is that you see a Neurologist; they will be able to take a look at your CT scan, get an account from you regarding symptoms if you are suffering from any, and perform a full Neurological examination. They would then be able to discuss with you, depending on what they find (or don't find), the best course of action to take (if any).