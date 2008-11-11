Home » Frequently asked Questions on Health » Should I use lingual braces for protruding teeth?

Should I use lingual braces for protruding teeth?

 Answered by:  Dr Bela Jain    |  Consultant, Orthodontist,
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi

Q: I am a 27 years old man from abroad and I am planning to go for dental braces since my upper frontal teeth are protruding out. I have heard about lingual braces, which are fixed behind the teeth. Are lingual braces suitable for my problem of protruding teeth? How does it help from behind the teeth?

A:Your treatment can be done with tooth coloured braces placed on the front of your teeth. This is what we normally use for adult patients. Lingual braces are more uncomfortable. You need to be here for a year or two to get this treatment done. If you cannot stay for this much time it is better to get it done where you stay.

RELATED FAQ

back to faq 

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored

Tips To Help Manage Diabetes During The Festive Season

 

Home Remedies

Have Any Itchy Forehead? Here Are The Possible Causes And Effective Home Remedies
Have Any Itchy Forehead? Here Are The Possible Causes And Effective Home Remedies

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Parents, Do Not Worry! Obese Kids Are As Smart As Their Leaner Peers; Study

Here's Another Reason To Eat Leafy Greens: Keeps Fatty Liver At Bay

You Will Be Surprised With The Weight Loss Results Of This Strategy: Know More

Delhi Air Quality Becomes Very Poor Again After Slight Relief

Magnesium Helps Maintain Optimum Vitamin D Levels: Study

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES