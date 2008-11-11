Should I use lingual braces for protruding teeth?

Answered by: Dr Bela Jain | Consultant, Orthodontist,

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi



Q: I am a 27 years old man from abroad and I am planning to go for dental braces since my upper frontal teeth are protruding out. I have heard about lingual braces, which are fixed behind the teeth. Are lingual braces suitable for my problem of protruding teeth? How does it help from behind the teeth?

A:Your treatment can be done with tooth coloured braces placed on the front of your teeth. This is what we normally use for adult patients. Lingual braces are more uncomfortable. You need to be here for a year or two to get this treatment done. If you cannot stay for this much time it is better to get it done where you stay.