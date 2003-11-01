How to handle problems in marital life?

Q: I regret very much mentioning my sorrows. I am working in the Gulf as a secretary. I got married just one year ago and we hardly spent six months together. This was a very troubling period in my life because I could not adjust to my wife's behaviour. I belong to a middle class family and all my family members are doing well. I am fair-looking, a graduate and am also computer literate. I got married into a lower class family and my wife is not much to look at but that is not an issue. There was no dowry problem either as my family is against it. I agreed to this proposal because my wife is a post- graduate. My wife has not bothered to ask me anything about myself and is always neglecting me; sometimes I feel insulted. I have spoken to her several times but she does not listen, perhaps because she is a post-graduate. Now I am totally confused and everyone is directly or indirectly teasing me about this marriage. I feel she cant change her manners. I dont know what to do but think it is best to divorce now since we have no children. I eagerly await your kind advice as soon as possible.

A:Do not be disheartened. Initial years of marriage can be tough sometimes because one does not know each other and sometimes has preconceived notions about married life. One may have one image of ones spouse and try to fit him or her into it creating lot of hurt and pain to both. It is very easy to break a relationship but lots of thought, emotions and hardwork are required to make it work. I advise you both to postpone conception of child and go for marital couselling. Give it a good try and if it does not work you can go your own ways.