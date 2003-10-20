Are there any tests to be done in case of late marriage?
Q: I am 37 and planning to marry a person in her early thirtys. I have an overall good health. Do you suggest any checkup/test before marriage or any advice regarding sexual activity and pregnancy keeping our ages in mind?
A:There is really no testing indicated if this is the first sexual relationship for both of you. If either one of you has had previous sexual relationships, an STD screen in advisable. My only suggestion for childbearing is to do it as soon as possible after marriage. Women unfortunately do have a biological clock that you need to keep in mind. That said, women in Western countries are delaying marriage into their 30s. All the best to both of you.