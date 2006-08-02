Home » Frequently asked Questions on Health » Will my daughter lead a normal life after atrial septal defect surgery?

Will my daughter lead a normal life after atrial septal defect surgery?

 Answered by:  Prof Mohan Nair    |  Head of Departmjent,
Cardiology,
St. Stephens Hospital, Max Balaji Hospital,
New Delhi

Q: My daughter underwent open heart surgery for the closure of atrial septal defect at the age of 4. At that time she did not have any symptoms and it was detected by chance. She does not have any problems since she got operated. She is very playful and likes a lot of physical exercises like dancing, cycling etc. She is 12 years old now and living like a perfect healthy child. Will she face any risk in future, due to the defect or operation? Does she need regular check-ups for the rest of her life?

A:She should be able to lead a perfectly normal life. A check up would be required only if she develops symptoms such as breathlessness, chest pain or palpitations. Children who have had surgery for Atrial Septal defect have a slightly higher chance of developing heart beat abnormalities.

