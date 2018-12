Why is my son vomiting and having loose motions?

Answered by: Dr Neelam Mohan | Consultant Paediatric Gastroenterologist,

Medanta Institute of Liver Transplantation and Regenerative Medicine

Q: My 3-year-old son is vomiting and suffering from loose motions for the last two days. What mode of treatment should we take?

A:The main concern is that he should not get dehydrated. I would suggest that you keep giving him liquids. However, if he continues to vomit and does not tolerate orally then there is this concern of dehydration. This would require a clinical examination by an expert.