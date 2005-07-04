Why does my child prefer playing with children younger than him?

Answered by: Dr S Anandalakshmy | Advisor on Child Development & Education,

Chennai

Q: My son is 11 years old studying in Class V. He plays with children much younger to him. He also looks and behaves in a manner much younger than his age. I have tactfully tried to make him understand but failed. He has no friends of his class but okay in studies. Is it okay for his development or shall I make him drop a class?

A:If your child is doing well in his studies and his teachers are satisfied, there is no reason to shift him or change his school. Each child is unique and different from every other child. There is no particular value for uniformity of behaviour. Maybe there are younger children in the neighbourhood with whom your son has made friends. It seems to me that you should let things be as they are. If a specific problem arises, it can be handled at that time.