Home » Frequently asked Questions on Health » Why does my child prefer playing with children younger than him?

Why does my child prefer playing with children younger than him?

 Answered by:  Dr S Anandalakshmy    |  Advisor on Child Development & Education,
Chennai

Q: My son is 11 years old studying in Class V. He plays with children much younger to him. He also looks and behaves in a manner much younger than his age. I have tactfully tried to make him understand but failed. He has no friends of his class but okay in studies. Is it okay for his development or shall I make him drop a class?

A:If your child is doing well in his studies and his teachers are satisfied, there is no reason to shift him or change his school. Each child is unique and different from every other child. There is no particular value for uniformity of behaviour. Maybe there are younger children in the neighbourhood with whom your son has made friends. It seems to me that you should let things be as they are. If a specific problem arises, it can be handled at that time.

RELATED FAQ

back to faq 

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored

Tips To Help Manage Diabetes During The Festive Season

 

Home Remedies

Have Any Itchy Forehead? Here Are The Possible Causes And Effective Home Remedies
Have Any Itchy Forehead? Here Are The Possible Causes And Effective Home Remedies

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Can Exposure To Cannabis Alter Genetic Profile Of Sperms?

Do Not Miss On Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Higher Omega-3 Levels May Help Boost Cognitive Skills In Elderly

Women, Dancing Can Improve Your Daily Functioning At Old Age: Here's How

Parents, Do Not Worry! Obese Kids Are As Smart As Their Leaner Peers; Study

Here's Another Reason To Eat Leafy Greens: Keeps Fatty Liver At Bay

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES