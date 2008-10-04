Why do I see double objects?

Answered by: Dr Arun Mishra | Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon, UK

Q: I am a 29 years old lady having an eye problem. My vision becomes double and sometimes I see double objects/things, which irritates me and makes me uneasy. Please suggest.

A:You are unnecessarily worried as it seems a trivial problem. Your eye muscles, which move your eyes in different directions is likely to be weak but when your general health is good or you are not tired, you can focus properly but when you are tired and weak due to any general health problems this decompensates and you get double vision. Eye exercises will help you.