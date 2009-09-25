Home » Frequently asked Questions on Health » Why did my relative die after giving birth to a child?

Why did my relative die after giving birth to a child?

 Answered by:  Dr Niraj Krishnamurthy    |  Obstetrician and Gynaecologist,
UK
Minimal Access Surgeon
Rainbow Hospitals Hyderabad, India.

Q: Recently my 31 years old relative died two days after giving birth to a male child. The doctors stated amniotic fluid embolism (AFE) followed by disseminated intravascular coagulopathy (DIC) as the probable cause of death. Is AFE followed by DIC sudden, unpredictable and unpreventable without any treatment? Can we not notice this by any symptom?

A:Amniotic fluid embolism is potentially reversible with early recognition and aggressive management. It can neither be predicted nor prevented. It is a condition resulting from infusion of large amount of amniotic fluid (fluid around the baby) into maternal circulation mainly during delivery.

This condition leads to cardiac and respiratory arrest. More than half of the patients die within the first hour.

Most evidence indicates that amniotic fluid embolism occurs during labour in 70% of the women, after vaginal delivery in 11%, and during caesarean section delivery in 19%.

This condition can lead to coagulopathy (laboratory evidence of clotting problems or severe bleeding) with onset of during labour, caesarean section or within 30 minutes of delivery.

RELATED FAQ

back to faq 

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored

Tips To Help Manage Diabetes During The Festive Season

 

Home Remedies

Have Any Itchy Forehead? Here Are The Possible Causes And Effective Home Remedies
Have Any Itchy Forehead? Here Are The Possible Causes And Effective Home Remedies

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Parents, Do Not Worry! Obese Kids Are As Smart As Their Leaner Peers; Study

Here's Another Reason To Eat Leafy Greens: Keeps Fatty Liver At Bay

You Will Be Surprised With The Weight Loss Results Of This Strategy: Know More

Delhi Air Quality Becomes Very Poor Again After Slight Relief

Magnesium Helps Maintain Optimum Vitamin D Levels: Study

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES