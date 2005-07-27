Home » Frequently asked Questions on Health » Why am I forgetting things so quickly?

 Answered by:  Dr SK Pandya    |  Neurosurgeon,
Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre, Mumbai

Q: I have been a regular reader of DoctorNDTV. This is for the first time I am posting a question. For the past 5 months I have noticed a sudden change in me. I forget things very soon. Like I don't remember what did I did a minute back. I work at a place where I have to be accurate and remember things. I am really worried, as I am forgetting things. It's been only 1 year I got married. But I don't have any memories of my marriage. They have all faded away. It is only when I sit and force myself that I recall things. Please try to help me out as this is really affecting my work. Thanks and looking forward to reply.

A:I suggest you consult a neurophysician in the teaching hospital near your residence. It is important to ensure that there is no other finding on neurological evaluation. This doctor may find it necessary to carry out some tests. If, at the end of examination and tests, the doctor finds no structural abnormality in the nervous system to account for your loss of memory, he may ask you to see a neuro-psychiatrist to check whether the loss of memory is a consequence of anxiety, tension and other stresses.

