What is visual impairment?

Q: What is visual impairment? Does having a visual acuity of less than 6/36 in both eyes signify a severely impaired vision?

A:Visual impairment simply means poor vision. The degree may vary and visual impairment of less than 6/36 is severe enough to register as partially blind for the purposes of benefits and special education needs. Someone with 6/36 vision may manage reasonably well in society in terms of watching TV or reading with low vision aids and getting about.

