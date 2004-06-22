What is the treatment of ulcerative colitis?

Answered by: Dr Venk Mani | Consultant Gastro-enterologist Physician,

Leigh Infirmary, England



Q: I am suffering from acute diarrhoea and have to frequently go for motion about 8-10 times a day. I also have a history of bleeding piles. The doctors said that I am suffering from irritable bowel syndrome and the bleeding has caused anaemia. A gastroenterologist performed endoscopy and sigmoidoscopy on me and found that I have ulcerative colitis, which was confirmed by the biopsy reports. I was given hydrocotizone 100 mg injections for 8 days thrice everyday. I have been taking Mesalamine pellets 3 times a day apart from other medications such as tiniba and ofloxacin. The injections have been stopped and I am taking wysolone 40 mg tablets once in the morning. Will the disease get cured? Does this problem have a solution? Am I on right medication? Is it possible for me to lead a normal life after treatment? How long will the treatment continue?

A:Ulcerative colitis is a chronic condition where the sufferers get acute diarrhoea with bleeding and mucous. The severity mostly depends upon the length of the colon affected. The acute attacks almost always respond to corticosteroids, tablets (or injections). Once the bowels improve, the treatment is gradually reduced over a few weeks. During reduction another drug, as meslamine is introduced to prevent further acute relapses. The drug meslamine should be taken regularly for an indefinite period, with regular supervision by a gastroenterologist. Mesalamine is usually well tolerated by the patients. I suggest you continue on the drug indefinitely and the dosage may be increased up to 6 or 8 tablets a day, but in general 3 tablets should be adequate to regularise your bowels.