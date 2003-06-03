What is the remedy for blocked fallopion tubes?

Q: We are trying for a second child for the last two years. My first delivery was by a caesarian section. Now, the ultrasound examination has shown that both my fallopion tubes are blocked (joined) at the end and I need a laparoscopic operation. My question is can the fallopion tubes be opened through this operation and if not, what will happen?

A:The exact position will be clarified only on laparoscopy. Depending on the severity of the tubal damage reparative work can be carried out. If they are still blocked then you can opt for IVF after thorough workup and investigations.