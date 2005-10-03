Home » Frequently asked Questions on Health » What causes discreet hypodensity on the occipital lobes of the brain?

What causes discreet hypodensity on the occipital lobes of the brain?

 Answered by:  Dr SK Pandya    |  Neurosurgeon,
Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre, Mumbai

Q: What is discreet hypodensity on the right occipital in the brain? Why does it occur and how to treat it?

A:The occipital lobes form the rear ends of the two major halves of the brain - the cerebral hemispheres. They are principally concerned with our ability to see and interpret what we see. A discreet hypodensity is what someone studying a computerised tomographic (CT) scan of the brain might observe in a patient. It refers to a small, well-defined area in the brain that is less dense in appearance than the surrounding tissue. The causes are many and can vary from damage produced by a lack of blood supply to that part of the brain to a lump in the brain. Treatment will depend on the cause of the abnormality. Such an abnormality should be evaluated by a consultant neurologist or neurosurgeon. You are advised to seek such help and guidance.

RELATED FAQ

back to faq 

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored

Tips To Help Manage Diabetes During The Festive Season

 

Home Remedies

Have Any Itchy Forehead? Here Are The Possible Causes And Effective Home Remedies
Have Any Itchy Forehead? Here Are The Possible Causes And Effective Home Remedies

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Can Exposure To Cannabis Alter Genetic Profile Of Sperms?

Do Not Miss On Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Higher Omega-3 Levels May Help Boost Cognitive Skills In Elderly

Women, Dancing Can Improve Your Daily Functioning At Old Age: Here's How

Parents, Do Not Worry! Obese Kids Are As Smart As Their Leaner Peers; Study

Here's Another Reason To Eat Leafy Greens: Keeps Fatty Liver At Bay

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES