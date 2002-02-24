Home » Frequently asked Questions on Health » Pregnancy - genetic chances of cleft palate

Pregnancy - genetic chances of cleft palate

 Answered by:  Dr IC Verma    |  Sr. Consultant and Head, Department of Medical Genetics,
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital,
New Delhi

Q: I am 11 weeks pregrant now. LMP is 24.2.2002. My first male child was born with Cleft Lip and soft-hard palate. As per doctors instructions I am taking one Folic Acid 5mg every day, from 2/3 months before the pregnancy till date, now the doctor told us to take one tablet of 5mg in the morning and evening. Is the dosage ok? Is there any chance of getting similar problems in my second baby?

A:To prevent recurrence of cleft lip and palate often the higher dose of folic is recommended - i.e. 10 mg per days. Risk of recurrence is about 4-5 %, but this depends upon the family history. You are advised to contact a clinical geneticist to seek further advice.

