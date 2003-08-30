Is the combination of vitamin B-1, vitamin B-6 and vitamin B-12 banned?

Answered by: Dr Chandra M Gulhati | Editor, MIMS,

New Delhi



Q: It has been reported by a Malayalam TV channel that the combination of Vitamin B1, Vitamin B6 and Vitamin B12 have been banned by the Central Govt. from the year 2001. The drug companies, however, to overcome this made additions like vitamin C etc. and still market it. In Kerala, the doctors were unaware of this and are prescribing the same as also in Maharashtra. Need more details on the subject like: Why has this been banned? What are the alternatives for this combination?

A:Combination of vitamin B-1, B-6 and B-12 was banned in Europe and rest of the world long ago since it is useless and does no good to anyone i.e. lack of efficacy despite claims. In India, similar combinations under the brand names of Neurobion, Neurotrat etc were banned two years ago. Many manufacturers just added nicotinic acid and calcium etc to evade the law. The government is keeping quiet. No alternatives are available since they are not required.