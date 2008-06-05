Home » Frequently asked Questions on Health » Is Nimulid safe during pregnancy?

Is Nimulid safe during pregnancy?

 Answered by:  Dr Chandra M Gulhati    |  Editor, MIMS,
New Delhi

Q: I have taken Nimulid twice this month and now I realise I am pregnant. Will this harm my pregnancy?

A:Nimulid is the brand name of a drug called nimesulide. Even though the drug was discovered in US, due to its serious side effects, this drug is not permitted to be used in all major advanced countries such as US, Britain, Canada, Australia etc. Other countries where it was earlier permitted such as Ireland, Finland, Nigeria etc. have banned it. Hence irrespective of whether you were expecting or not, it was not very wise to have used nimesulide. Its use during pregnancy is not permitted (contraindicated) as its adverse effect during early pregnancy on the foetus is not known.

