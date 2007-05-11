Home » Frequently asked Questions on Health » Is it okay to take Combiflam daily?

Is it okay to take Combiflam daily?

 Answered by:  Dr Chandra M Gulhati    |  Editor, MIMS,
New Delhi

Q: I am a 50 years old male. I feel tired all day long, so can I consume half a tablet of Combiflam in the afternoon after lunch as it makes me feel better?

A:Absolutely not. Combiflam is the brand name of a combination product that contains ibuprofen and paracetamol. It is indicated for short-term use for temporary relief of pain and has nothing to do with tiredness. Chronic consumption of Combiflam for no reason can and will lead to side effects, some of which such as liver damage, can be quite serious. You should undertake routine tests such as blood sugar, blood pressure, etc. to make sure that there is no underlying disease.

