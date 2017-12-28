Home » Frequently asked Questions on Health » Is it normal to go to the toilet 2-3 times a day?

Is it normal to go to the toilet 2-3 times a day?

Q: I have a problem with going to the toilet daily twice or thrice. This has been a habit with me since the past 7 years. Initially it was twice daily but later it became 2 to 3 times daily. I started taking warm water, which reduced the frequency but due to this I am always late to work. I also have gas releases more than normal. I consulted four doctors (gastroenterologists) during the last 3 years but I did not get the solution for my problem. I stopped taking milk as per the doctor's advice but it was of no help. I have also got done an endoscopy, colonoscopy and stool culture but the results for all these were normal. One doctor told me that its normal and there is nothing to worry and another told me it is due to tension. But I have no tensions. Please tell me whether it is something that can be ignored or is there any treatment for this?

A:Your symptoms sound like the Irritable bowel syndrome. This is a condition in which there is no actual disease and often occurs in young people. Frequency of going to the toilet and having a lot of wind are common symptoms of this condition There is nothing to worry about -and you should be very re-assured that you have had a normal endoscopy, colonoscopy and stool culture. Often if patients understand that there is no disease they often feel better. If you are late to work - you could try and control your bowel actions by taking loperamide. Try and relax more and take exercise.


