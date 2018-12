Is eudemine injection same as diazoxide injection?

Answered by: Dr Chandra M Gulhati | Editor, MIMS,

New Delhi



Q: Is Eudemine injection same as diazoxide injection? Does they cause any side effect when given along with phenytoin or hydralazine?

A:Eudemine is the brand name which contains diazoxide used in hypoglycaemia. It does interact with phenytoin and hydralazine