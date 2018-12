Is eflornithine available in India?

Answered by: Dr Chandra M Gulhati | Editor, MIMS,

New Delhi



Q: I am a doctor and have recently moved to India from UK. My patient is suffering from hirsutism. Is eflornithine skin cream available in India? I know about cream called Vaniqa (efornithine 13.9%) but there is no information to suggest if any alternative is available in India.

A:Eflornithine for topical application is neither approved nor marketed in India.