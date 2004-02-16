I have PCOS, and am not conceiving, what to do?

Answered by: Dr Puneet Bedi | Obstetrics and Gynaecology Consultant,

Apollo Hospital, New delhi

Q: I got married on 2.5 years back. After that I got my periods regularly for 5 months. From the starting of 6th month, my periods were irregular. My doctor found out that I have polycystic ovaries and it was cured by taking medicine. After the completion of taking the tablets for this problem, they started the hormone treatment by giving the tablet Siephene. But it overreacted on me and my doctor stopped that medicine for a month. After that my periods were normal for 5 months without taking any medicine. But again the problem started. My last period was 3 months ago. I have not conceived nor having polycystic ovaries problem. Now my doctor has suggested me to take tablet Deviri for a week (2 tablets a day). I have completed 1 week after which I stop taking the tablet. Yet I have not got my periods. I am very much worried. Please guide me.

A:You have been diagnosed as a case of PCOS (polycystic ovaries) which you say has been cured. Well PCOS is not a disease but a condition a lot of young women have. There is no cure we are looking for. You need a proper diagnosis and management. The information you have provided is insufficient to diagnose PCOS or any other cause of your menstrual and infertility problems and obviously it is insufficient to suggest any treatment. The diagnosis of PCOS is made by a proper clinical evaluation and is confirmed by a detailed ultrasound examination and hormonal profile on day 5 of the cycle. Please get this done. If you do have PCOS then try and understand this condition. You can read about it on the net. There are hundreds of sites dedicated to PCOS. It affects almost 20% of all women in one form or the other and is not a disease or a disorder but just a variant of normal. Once you have a proper diagnosis you will be able to plan a proper scientific treatment. Any hormonal treatment you take in the meanwhile will not be very beneficial and give you some periods temporarily.