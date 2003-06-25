How to handle hypoglycaemic attacks?
Q: I am a diabetic patient since last 12 years and am on insulin mixtard, daily 2 shots - one in the morning, 18 units and evening, 8 units. Sometimes I feel so weak and tired that my legs start trembling and I feel drowsy and ants moving on my face. I was facing this problem, since the last 3 days and today when I went to see the doctor, she found my BP low and asked me to take intravenous glucose, but when I told her that I was diabetic, she did not prescribe me anything not even the intravenous but asked me to do some blood test like lipid and liver test. Kindly advise what am I supposed to do if such a feeling arises again?
A:It is very likely that you are suffering from hypoglycaemic episodes (low blood sugar). You should check your blood sugar level with a glucometer during an episode. If that is not possible, take 2-3 spoons of sugar or glucose followed by a fruit or sandwich, and you should feel better very soon. This means that your insulin or diet needs adjustment, please consult your doctor.
