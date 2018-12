How can I know if I am ready to deliver my baby?

Answered by: Dr Geeta Chadha | Senior Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynaecology,

Indraprastha Apollo Hospital,

New Delhi



Q: I am 31 weeks pregnant. How can I know if I am ready to deliver the baby?

A:At this stage, any abdominal pains, which are accompanied by uterine contractions, are periodic, increase in intensity and getting stronger would suggest labour - premature at this stage.