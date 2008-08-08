How can I control my hunger sensation?

Answered by: Dr Chandra M Gulhati | Editor, MIMS,

New Delhi



Q: I am a 49 years old man having an acute hunger sensation since last two weeks. My prolactin and blood sugar levels are normal. I have been advised medicines Lan 30 three times and Librax two times in a day before meals, which so far, have not helped me. Please advise.

A:Acute hunger sensation is a symptom and not a diagnosis. You may wish to get Thyroid Function Tests also done. Without a firm diagnosis, it is not rational to use medicines such as Lan (lansoprazole - used in the treatment of hyperacidity, peptic ulcers, etc.) or Librax (a fixed dose combination of clidinium and chlordiazepoxide) used in the treatment of peptic ulcers. Its side effects include jaundice, blurred vision, muscle weakness, confusion and blood disorders. Librax can also lead to addiction.