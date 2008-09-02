Does consistent use of spectacles help?

Answered by: Dr M S Ravindra | Consultant Ophthalmologist,

Karthik Netralaya, Bangalore

Q: My 5 and 1/2 years old son wears spectacles of power -1.25 in both the eyes since last year. Will his eyes be all right after continual use of spectacles and how long will he have to wear them?

A:If he does not have squint, he does not have to wear these minus powered glasses all the time. He needs them only while he watches distance, like TV, blackboard, etc. Rest of the time he can remove. At this age, the power seems to remain like this, or may increase. At 18 years he can get rid of them by getting modern Lasik.