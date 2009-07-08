Home » Frequently asked Questions on Health » Does Anabol help in body-building?

Does Anabol help in body-building?

 Answered by:  Dr Chandra M Gulhati    |  Editor, MIMS,
New Delhi

Q: I am a 25 years old male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weigh 74 kg. I want to know the uses and side effects of Anabol. Will this medicine aid me in building a muscular body?

A:Anabol is a kind of hormone meant for use in certain serious disorders like anaemia, severe protein deficiency, osteoporosis etc. It is dangerous to use it for body building. Its side effects include oedema (water retention), too high calcium levels in the blood that can lead to kidney stones, high blood pressure etc.

