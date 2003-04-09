Do birth control pills reduce the chances of conception?

Answered by: Dr Indira Hinduja | Consultant Gynaecologist & Obstetrician,

KEM Hospital, Mumbai



Q: I am taking birth control pills for the last 9 months. The tablet is Necon (28 day) tablets prescribed in USA. I recently visited a relative of mine and she said that taking birth control pills lower the chances of conceiving in future and that more the pills taken, more bad they are for health. Is this right? I am 25 years old and do not have a child yet.

A:Birth control pills are quite safe. The cycles become ovulatory within 3 months of stopping the pills; that is, there would not be any problem in conceiving in future. In fact, it also regularises the periods and decreases the pain at the time of periods. However, one has to check blood pressure yearly. It is advised to use barrier methods like condoms; as pills may cause post pill amenorrhoea.