Home » Frequently asked Questions on Health » Can my son's vision be improved?

Can my son's vision be improved?

 Answered by:  Dr Arun Mishra    |  Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon, UK

Q: My 2 years old son has a vision disorder since birth. The retina of his eyes has not developed properly. His pupil is U-shaped instead of being circular. His vision in -23 in the right eye and -19 in left eye. Can this problem be treated? Is eye replacement possible in this case?

A:Your son's retina and uveal tissue has not developed properly since birth that is why shape of the pupil is like that. This is similar to some children developing cleft lip or palate. However as this tissue develops from brain, this can not be repaired or replaced. There should be reasonable field of vision in that eye. No treatment is available for this but some rehabilitation should be possible.

