Can multivitamins and antibiotics be taken together?

Answered by: Dr Chandra M Gulhati | Editor, MIMS,

New Delhi



Q: Is it OK to take a multivitamin (centrum silver adults 50+) while I am taking antibiotics (cefuroxime tablet 500 mg)?

A:Antibiotics can not distinguish good germs (such as lactobacillus) from bad germs and kill them both. Therefore it is advisable to take either a multi-vitamin, or even more appropriately, a B-complex vitamin preparation while taking an antibiotic.