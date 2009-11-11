Home » Frequently asked Questions on Health » Can I undergo LASIK surgery?

Can I undergo LASIK surgery?

 Answered by:  Dr Mahipal S. Sachdev    |  Senior Consultant Ophthalmologist, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital,
New Delhi

Q: I am a 19 years old boy having corneal thickness of 440 microns. Can I undergo laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis (LASIK) surgery? What is the minimum corneal thickness to undergo this surgery?

A:Lasik surgery cannot be decided on the basis of corneal thickness alone. A complete eye check up is necessary before a decision can be made. As a general observation 440 is not suitable for LASIK surgery. Other options such as Implantable Contact lenses/ INTACS etc. are available depending on the eye power. An examination by a refractive specialist will help you reach the best decision for your eyes.

