Can I undergo LASIK surgery?
Q: I am a 19 years old boy having corneal thickness of 440 microns. Can I undergo laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis (LASIK) surgery? What is the minimum corneal thickness to undergo this surgery?
A:Lasik surgery cannot be decided on the basis of corneal thickness alone. A complete eye check up is necessary before a decision can be made. As a general observation 440 is not suitable for LASIK surgery. Other options such as Implantable Contact lenses/ INTACS etc. are available depending on the eye power. An examination by a refractive specialist will help you reach the best decision for your eyes.
