Can I give Nice to my daughter?

Answered by: Dr Chandra M Gulhati | Editor, MIMS,

New Delhi



Q: My 1 year old daughter is having fever. I have been giving her Nice from the last 2 days, twice a day (3.5 ml). I heard that it should not be given to children. Is it harmful?

A:Using a prescription drug such as Nice, Nimulid, etc. (all brands of the same medicine called nimesulide), which is internationally banned for use in children due to toxicity on liver (some children in Portugal and Bangladesh have died), is dangerous. For fever one should use non-prescription, OTC (over the counter) medicines such as paracetamol (sold as Crocin). It is unlikely that use for 2 days will have a long time adverse effect now that the baby is fine. In other cases even short term use has led to toxicity.