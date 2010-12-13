Home » Frequently asked Questions on Health » Can I conceive?

Can I conceive?

 Answered by:  Dr Abha Majumdar    |  Head, Centre of IVF & Human Reproduction,
Dept of Obstetrics and Gynaecology,
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital,
New Delhi

Q: I am a 27 years old woman who is trying to conceive for the last 10 months but been unsuccessful. I underwent follicular study and my husband underwent semen analysis. Both turned out to be normal. My doctor suggested Clome 50 from day 5 to day 9, then Progynova from day 9 to 12 and then Gestofit 200 from day 16 to day 25. Will I conceive? The doctor has also suggested Hysterosalpingogram (HSG), in case I am unable to conceive.

A:You can easily give yourself three months and try naturally during fertile period without taking any medicines since your follicle monitoring was normal. In case you are not able to conceive in three months then get a HSG done to see your tubes.

