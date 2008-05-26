Home » Frequently asked Questions on Health » Can I apply for the physically disabled quota?

Can I apply for the physically disabled quota?

 Answered by:  Dr M S Ravindra    |  Consultant Ophthalmologist,
Karthik Netralaya, Bangalore

Q: The vision in my right eye is 6/36 so I practically use one eye. I am not eligible for a driver’s license in India because it requires a bilateral vision of 6/6. So am I physically disabled enough (i.e. 40-60%) to apply for the physically disabled quota in various postgraduate examinations. I am 23 years old.

A:As you have full vision in one of the eyes, you are not a visually disabled person. You will be unable to receive any benefits available for visually handicapped. However, please check the details in the prospectus, it differs for different job requirements. There are many people who drive around in our country, who have vision much less than you. For driving what you need is good field of vision in both eyes, and good central vision in one of the eyes.

Have Any Itchy Forehead? Here Are The Possible Causes And Effective Home Remedies
