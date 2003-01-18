Can Ethamsylate combination with Tranexamic acid be used in urosurgery?

Answered by: Dr Chandra M Gulhati | Editor, MIMS,

A:It is not clear if your enquiry is about a fixed drug combination (FDC) or the concurrent use of the two drugs individually. For a variety of scientific reasons FDC is irrational and illegal (not approved by the Drugs Controller General, India). However there is no contraindication to the use of two agents individually in urological surgery. One needs to use antifibrinolytic agents such as tranexamic acid cautiously in uro surgery because in excessive haemorrage large clots in the renal system can cause intrarenal obstruction. The dose of tranexamic acid needs to be lowered in renal impairment. Otherwise this agent is used to control bleeding in prostatectomy and bladder surgery.