Home » Frequently asked Questions on Health » Can Ethamsylate combination with Tranexamic acid be used in urosurgery?

Can Ethamsylate combination with Tranexamic acid be used in urosurgery?

 Answered by:  Dr Chandra M Gulhati    |  Editor, MIMS,
New Delhi

Q: Can Ethamsylate combination with Tranexamic acid be used in urosurgery?

A:It is not clear if your enquiry is about a fixed drug combination (FDC) or the concurrent use of the two drugs individually. For a variety of scientific reasons FDC is irrational and illegal (not approved by the Drugs Controller General, India). However there is no contraindication to the use of two agents individually in urological surgery. One needs to use antifibrinolytic agents such as tranexamic acid cautiously in uro surgery because in excessive haemorrage large clots in the renal system can cause intrarenal obstruction. The dose of tranexamic acid needs to be lowered in renal impairment. Otherwise this agent is used to control bleeding in prostatectomy and bladder surgery.

RELATED FAQ

back to faq 

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored

Tips To Help Manage Diabetes During The Festive Season

 

Home Remedies

Have Any Itchy Forehead? Here Are The Possible Causes And Effective Home Remedies
Have Any Itchy Forehead? Here Are The Possible Causes And Effective Home Remedies

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Can Exposure To Cannabis Alter Genetic Profile Of Sperms?

Do Not Miss On Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Higher Omega-3 Levels May Help Boost Cognitive Skills In Elderly

Women, Dancing Can Improve Your Daily Functioning At Old Age: Here's How

Parents, Do Not Worry! Obese Kids Are As Smart As Their Leaner Peers; Study

Here's Another Reason To Eat Leafy Greens: Keeps Fatty Liver At Bay

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES