After how long does ovulation occur after hCG inj?

Answered by: Dr Abha Majumdar | Head, Centre of IVF & Human Reproduction,

Dept of Obstetrics and Gynaecology,

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital,

New Delhi



Q: After how much time does ovulation occur, after taking hCG shot? How long do washed sperms live in uterus after IUI?

A:Ovulation occurs in 36 to 48 hours of hCG (human Chorionic Gonadotrophin) injection. Sperms after IUI live for 48 hours but stay in the tube for 4 to 6 hours only.