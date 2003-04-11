Home » Frequently asked Questions on Health » After how long does ovulation occur after hCG inj?

After how long does ovulation occur after hCG inj?

 Answered by:  Dr Abha Majumdar    |  Head, Centre of IVF & Human Reproduction,
Dept of Obstetrics and Gynaecology,
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital,
New Delhi

Q: After how much time does ovulation occur, after taking hCG shot? How long do washed sperms live in uterus after IUI?

A:Ovulation occurs in 36 to 48 hours of hCG (human Chorionic Gonadotrophin) injection. Sperms after IUI live for 48 hours but stay in the tube for 4 to 6 hours only.

