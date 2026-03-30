Mineral Sunscreen vs Skin Serums: Which Is Better To Reverse Digital Blue Light Ageing?
Mineral sunscreen and skin serums are specifically formulated to repair skin barrier damage. Here is how you can use them to reverse the signs of ageing caused by blue light exposure from screens.
To take great care of your skin, you need to practise a digital skin defence
HIGHLIGHTS
- Blue light from digital devices may accelerate visible skin ageing and damage the skin barrier
- Oxidative stress from blue light exposure causes loss of skin elasticity and pigmentation
- Mineral sunscreens with iron oxides can protect skin by neutralizing reactive oxygen molecules
Blue light that emits from digital devices may be contributing to visible skin ageing. This is known as 'digital blue light ageing', and you need to keep your screen time in check to prevent your skin from ageing faster. If you are noticing your skin develop visible signs of ageing that can't be attributed to your diet, then your screen time may need to be looked at, as the research published in the Journal of Cosmetology Dermatology highlights. And one sure-shot way to counter the blue light ageing on the skin barrier is through using skincare formulations that have been proven to reduce the damage. One such skincare formulation is a mineral sunscreen and skin serums that are specially designed to reduce the oxidative stress on the skin's barrier.
As people have become increasingly dependent on digital screens to perform everyday tasks, their skin health might be paying a significant price; your skin may be becoming less elastic due to excessive water loss caused by screen exposure, developing wrinkles, and even premature ageing. To avoid dealing with this issue, you need to understand the mechanism behind blue light exposure and its impact on the skin barrier, which causes these impacts. And figure out whether a mineral sunscreen can repair the damage, or a skin serum might be more suitable for your skin type.
What Is Digital Blue Light And How Does It Affect Skin?
Digital devices emit a blue light whose exact strength can be seen in your settings panel, depending on your phone model. The blue light is a type of high-energy visible light that can be seen when the surrounding environment is dimmed. When the blue light is in the 400 to 490 nm range, then it can penetrate deeper into the skin than ultraviolet (UV) radiation of the sun and cause damage to the skin barrier, leading to ageing.
- The main cause behind this is oxidative stress, which is caused by unstable reactive oxygen molecules that inflict damage on a cellular level.
- When the exposure to blue light is extreme, it can even result in pigmentation, which can manifest as visible marks on the skin's surface.
Also Read: Which Skin Types Need Peptide-Based Formulas The Most? Dermatologist Explains
Mineral Sunscreens: Shielding Against Blue Light
The science of skincare, based on several research articles, journals, and reviews, all point to the importance of diet before specific skincare ingredients to remedy the damage. About 20% of damage on the skin's surface due to environmental causes can be effectively reversed by the right choice of skincare ingredients. According to research published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, mineral sunscreen enriched with iron oxides has the ability to attach itself to the reactive oxygen molecules that cause damage to the normal functioning of the skin barrier. Here is what you need to know about mineral sunscreen usage.
- The key aspect of taking care with mineral sunscreen usage is to be mindful of your skin type and exposure to the sun.
- The skin type is a major factor that needs to be considered while choosing the right mineral sunscreen for you, and you need to perform a patch test on your elbow or on your leg to make sure the sunscreen isn't causing an allergic reaction.
- A mineral sunscreen offers broad-spectrum protection but needs to be non-comedogenic (doesn't interact with other ingredients) and suitable for sensitive skin types.
- It is ideal for daytime use and screen-heavy environments, as the skin health of digital workers could lose its natural elasticity and bounce at a faster pace.
Also Read: Follow This Dermatologist-Recommended 3 Step Night Routine For Healthy And Glowing Skin
Skin Serums: Repair And Rejuvenation
Skin serums are concentrated forms of skin-healthy ingredients that can boost natural skin function. Especially, ingredients like niacinamide, vitamin C, and peptides are known enhancers of skin health. But each of their suitability for your unique skin type needs to be assessed for safe daily usage. There are several benefits of using skin serums according to your skin type; you just need to figure out which ones work for you. The benefits can be as follows, and you need to know when to use them for best results:
- Boost collagen by increasing skin bounce, visibly reduce pigmentation, and hydrate dry skin deeply.
- Using skin serums is ideal for nighttime use or post-exposure repair, as the skin loses moisture when people sleep, so actively taking steps to repair it is necessary.
Tips For Digital Skin Defence
To take great care of your skin, you need to practise a digital skin defence that can increase your skin's ability to reduce damage. Here are some tips to do so:
- Use mineral sunscreen daily that is suitable for your skin type, even indoors, as blue light exposure can occur as long as digital devices are used.
- You need to try a combination skincare approach that involves pairing mineral sunscreen with antioxidant-rich serums for full-spectrum skin protection.
- You need to reapply sunscreen every 2 to 3 hours if you are using screens for a long duration.
Don't wait, and incorporate both mineral sunscreen and skin serums into your daily routine now. Make a conscious effort to curate and maintain a skincare regimen that aligns with your digital lifestyle and helps preserve your skin health.
Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
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